Recently, the star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sparked fan interest in his next film, which will be based on a video game. The statements The Rock has made about it show that there is an interest in doing things very well and now everyone is wondering what video game it is.

According to information from Giant Freakin Robot, the film in question is none other than the film adaptation of call of DutyActivision Blizzard’s hit franchise that has spent more than 10 years at the top and whose arrival in theaters seems inevitable.

Anonymous sources reported that The Rock is proposing a film inspired by the series, a detail to be taken into consideration because there is no question of production until a studio decides to participate in the project. That said, sources say the conditions are right for the Call of Duty movie starring The Rock to be approved by a studio, as the franchise is one of the most successful in video game history and Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard. would have given the right touch to make it come true.

So far there is no official information that the new The Rock movie is about Call of Duty, but it is important to take into account that for now it is simply rumors.

Source: Giant Freaking Robot