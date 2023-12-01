Now, it is certain that the team is not interested in continuing with the mode.

DMZ fans had one complaint lack of content this year , with some reporting a lack of support compared to Modern Warfare’s traditional multiplayer and battle royale. It didn’t help that Activision labeled DMZ a “beta,” raising further doubts about its status and the possibility of an actual launch.

DMZ, developed by Infinity Ward, was released last year as part of Warzone 2.0 . Its gameplay harkened back to that of Escape from Tarkov and offered something different to the Call of Duty package.

Activision announced that Call of Duty DMZ will no longer receive new content updates and will no longer share progress with other modes. The contents will not be deleted, but it has essentially been abandoned.

Activision’s full statement on DMZ mode

Here’s the full statement from Activision: “We would like to thank the entire community for their support and continued feedback on the DMZ Beta. Infinity Ward and all of the development teams that contributed to the creation of DMZ are incredibly proud and happy to see enthusiasm and participation that you demonstrated after its release, and to see so many players flocking to Modern Warfare III’s MWZ mode, which has many DMZ-inspired gameplay aspects.”

“Starting with the launch of Season 1 next week, DMZ Beta players will be able to continue playing to the mode through the Call of Duty: Warzone section of COD HQ. The DMZ Beta will remain fully playable across all current DMZ content, including Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, Koschei Complex, Building 21, Vondel, and all DMZ missions.”

“The mode will not be available or interact directly within Modern Warfare III or Call of Duty: Warzone, which means progression and new content of Modern Warfare III or Warzone, including Battle Passes or Store Bundles, will not be synced or carried over into this DMZ mode. Additionally, DMZ progress will not apply to new Battle Passes starting in Season 1.”

“We realize that the absence of cross-progression with Modern Warfare III and Warzone it can be frustrating for some players, but we felt it was time to take all the lessons from the Beta and apply them to future development efforts to evolve this style of gameplay.”

“We also know that many players still enjoy this mode and we wanted to ensure that everyone can continue to play, so we are keeping a variety of content available. In the future, the development teams will continue to evolve these dynamic open world experiences. We look forward to sharing updates when they are ready.”