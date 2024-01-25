All this comes on the occasion of information related to Sledgehammer Games, which apparently will close its headquarters in California to open a smaller physical studio, with the possibility given to employees working from home .

We talk about the chapters planned for the next three years, with some details and development team involved for each one that was reported by the journalist/insider on the Insider-Gaming site, apparently confirming the continuation of the annual organization of the series.

Some details about the next ones call of Duty arriving in 2025, 2026 and 2027 have been leaked online, and coming from a now rather consolidated and reliable source like Tom Henderson, we can consider them definitely realistic, although they are still very vague.

The next alleged Call of Duty

Modern Warfare is also destined to continue

The 2025 Call of Duty is expected to be a semi-futuristic sequel of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, currently known by the code name “Saturn”, but about which there is no other information yet, although the general setting and some characters are probably linked to the chapter in question.

The 2026 Call of Duty is instead entrusted to Infinity Ward, and will once again be set in the world of Modern Warfarenow a real series within the series, which has currently achieved the greatest success within the franchise.

The 2027 chapter will instead be developed by Sledgehammer Gamesbut there is no specific information on this yet, also given the distance that still remains before its arrival, which probably still places it in a preliminary phase, although development has probably started.

If these plans were confirmed, it would be clear that the change of ownership to Microsoft has not changed the annually of the Call of Duty series, which was thought to be modified with a greater time interval between chapters with the new organization.

However, everything should be taken as a rumor, and the organization of the releases could still be different, as could the dimensions of each individual project. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the best-selling game of December 2023 in the USA, while in Call of Duty Warzone recent problems were resolved with an update.