Yes OK Call of Duty will remain a cross-platform franchise after the agreement between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft, it seems that the future of this IP could have another drastic change. It happens that, according to Bloomberg This popular first-person shooter series could shelve annual releases to relieve some fatigue among gamers.

It is no secret that in recent years the community of Call of Duty has been feeling some fatigue on these games, and many users feel that their quality has dropped drastically as a result of these yearly releases. Apparently, the top executives of ActivisionBlizzard they are aware of this and have already had conversations to move away from these premieres year after year.

Specifically, the various developers working on the franchise of Call of Duty they feel that the IP could benefit greatly from being given a little more time between releases, not to mention that this would also have positive consequences for the community. For now, ActivisionBlizzard has not said anything about this, and considering that a new Call of Duty would be arriving at the end of this year, it is likely that we will not have confirmation of this news until later.

Publisher’s note: I agree that Call of Duty games feel like pretty weak products lately. Yes, there is a high production value for each of them, but the formula needs to be reinvigorated and switching to a more extensive development model would certainly help with this.

Via: Bloomberg