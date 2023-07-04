













Call of Duty continues to kick players and reveal new anti-cheat tools







Finally, what Activision is doing is imposing the rules that are established in the user agreements that the same players accept just before playing Call of Duty. All the implemented tools attack both users who use software and those who have third-party hardware.

The objective of #TeamRicochet is to combat uneven play and expel those players who only know how to play with cheats during games. Although it is normal to ban players forever when cheating, Activision Take advantage of the situation to return the favor and carry out experiments.

The goal of the maintainers behind the game is to take advantage of something they call Mitigation, which occurs on accounts that they have already found to be cheating. This activity helps limit the activity of players who cheat with certain features.

The business behind cheating in Call of Duty-like games

The issue of cheating in games like call of duty It’s interesting because it’s not just about installing software and now, there is a business apparatus of people who sell the tool and earn considerable amounts of money.

Activision knows this perfectly and that’s why it gets to work. #TeamRicochet It does all kinds of actions so that players who cheat can somehow contribute to improving the security of the game. Sometimes they put them on occasions where they can’t take out their enemies.

Another tool is in finding the players who use third-party hardware. Thanks to the detection of these, it was seen how users stopped using these tools to take advantage.

To make it as clear as possible, Activision he has every intention of fighting cheaters and is always aware of what is happening. Sometimes he will have the situation under control and in others, well, he doesn’t always come out and it takes a while.

