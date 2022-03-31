A competitive player of call of Duty was accused of cheating during a tournament. To prove he was not a cheat, the pro player decided to mount a camera … which showed him that he was using a hack to cheat. The user was then kicked out of the tournaments he was participating in.

Let’s talk about Kenjia mid-level streamer and pro-player who was playing in the competitive Checkmate Gaming tournament, in 2 vs 2. His opponents accused him of using a wallhack, which is a program that allows you to see opponents and objects beyond walls .

Kenji therefore decided to prove your innocence and activated a camera to film him and the screen. Problem is, this proved that he was using wallhack in Call of Duty. You can see it for yourself in the video shared via Twitter, below. Notice the yellow shapes appearing beyond the wall.

Kenji was then disqualified from the Checkmate Gaming tournament and the College CoD League. In the latter case, the entire team he was a part of was dismissed. However, the other players were only disqualified until “the beginning of the 2023 season”.

Recall that Call of Duty uses a anti-cheat system, Ricochet, who apparently was unable to detect Kenji’s hack. This is not a good advertisement for the game.

