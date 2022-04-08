Since his arrival in 2020 Call of Duty: Warzone managed to become one of the players’ favorite battle royale. He currently has thousands enjoying his more realistic and action-packed gameplay than the competition. With so many people playing this massive title, it’s not uncommon for unexpected discoveries to be made.

A glitch was recently found that allows players to see their opponents, and deal damage to them, through walls. As expected, the players of Call of Duty: Warzone they are upset, by those who use it to cheat. Not to mention, the more the news spreads, the more people take advantage of the bug.

An area in Call of Duty: Warzone has a glitch that they use to cheat

Although someone may have discovered it earlier, he was a user of Reddit who shared his experience with the glitch. In a video he shows how he and his duo are on a roof with no other opponent in sight. However, someone eliminated his partner and later him as well.

Their uncertainty turns to anger when they see the Killcam. This shows that his attackers were hiding inside the wall. This thanks to a glitch that allows you to hide in the walls and also do damage. Which is a tool that can be used unfairly to rack up eliminations within war zone.

The glitch in question is found on the map Boilerone of the most popular of war zone. Several comments on the post mention that it is not the only place with a similar error within the title. They even share recommendations on how to remove someone who is using it.

Unfortunately the use of these errors to cheat is common in Call of Duty: Warzone. However, it seems that the glitches have been there for a long time, according to various comments, without being fixed. we hope that Activision notice early on these problems and those of the hacks, to allow us a more fun and fair experience. Have you already encountered this error?

For more about video games, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us for Google news.

[Fuente]