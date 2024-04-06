New Call of Duty games have been announced through events within the free-to-play shooter since 2020, but it shouldn't go the same way for Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War.

The informant Tom Henderson, known for his reliability, confirmed what Tom Warren wrote on The Verge, namely that Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War as the next chapter of the series should be called, will be present at Xbox Showcase on June. That said, Henderson added that the game should be announced earlier in a more traditional way and outside of Call of Duty: Warzone.

What will we see at the Xbox Showcase?

Is the next Black Ops on the way?

The Xbox Showcase should therefore be the opportunity to present the gameplay of the game, with a video of one of the campaign missions. In August the multiplayer will be shown and then the zombie mode. The launch of the game should take place in October, on an unspecified date.

Previously Tom Henderson had reported that Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War should have an open world campaign developed by Raven Software, while Treyarch would take care of the multiplayer and zombie mode.

Furthermore, some of Henderson's sources made him understand that during the June showcase there should be other announcements related to previous chapters of the Call of Duty series. There is talk of it arriving on Game Pass, but we'll see.

Of course it is right to remember that for now we are talking about rumors. Even though Henderson has demonstrated his reliability on several occasions, it is right to wait for official announcements to confirm (or deny) what has emerged. The invitation is therefore to take everything with due caution.