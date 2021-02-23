Activision is making Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s upcoming Outbreak mode free to play for a week.

From the launch of Season Two at 6pm UK time on Thursday, 25th February to 8pm UK time on Thursday, 4th March, a selection of Multiplayer and Zombies content, including Outbreak, is free as part of a new free access week.

Outbreak is the new large-scale Zombies mode set on big maps in the Ural Mountains. The trailer is below:

Meanwhile, also free to play is the PlayStation-exclusive two-player Zombies mode Onslaught. So, yes, you can only play this free if you’re on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. This is set on Black Ops Cold War’s Multiplayer maps, including the new Apocalypse map introduced in Season Two.

On the Multiplayer side of things, Activision is making Apocalypse 24/7 available to play for free. This includes Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint.

Gun Game is also free for the week, as well as the 2v2 Gunfight Blueprints (this includes some of the new weapon blueprints for Season Two in random loadouts), and the 3v3 Face Off playlist.

Team Deathmatch and Domination are also available as their own separate playable modes, with Nuketown 24/7 and Black Ops Cold War’s 40-player Fireteam mode rounding out the full set of free content.

To match all of this is another double XP and double weapon XP weekend, which starts at 6pm UK time on 26th February. This lasts until 1st March at 6pm.

As you’d expect, all your progress from the free week carries over to the full game if you buy it.