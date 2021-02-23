In our previous report, we shared with you a summary of what the Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Among what we show you is a new zombie experience, called Outbreak, or Outbreak.

It’s an objective-based game experience that will send squads of up to four operators to support Requiem. Is the Operation Threshold, which takes place in the Ural Mountains in Russia. This includes several new features.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is coming soon

Part of these can be seen in progress that you can see in this note. One of them is the new types of ether crystals, refined and perfect. These help agents to permanently upgrade their weapons.

But there are also field upgrades, perks, and ammo mods. As far as the campaign is concerned, it is necessary to explore the designated regions with up to three operators, and to help the other divisions.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War finally reveals its open-world zombie mode

Once each experiment is performed in Outbreak it is necessary to escape, or in that case, continue in the battle entering the cracks of dark aether towards another region with more objectives.

In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War This causes known areas to become deadly, and others that were previously off limits. It should be noted that there are no established routes to get to and from the target. There are also no time limits.

Outbreak is a complete experience with a lot to offer

As far as investigations are concerned, they can be of various types. One of them consists of defending, where it is necessary to obtain a sample, place it in a device to study it and defend the machine while loading the data.

In another it is necessary to escort, where a rover is protected while it reaches a dimensional portal and passes through it. There is also the classic delete, by means of which GPS is used to locate some targets.

The latest type of research in Outbreak of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is to contain. You have to protect an ether crystal in order to destroy it.

That involves fighting hordes upon hordes of zombies while the explosives are working. Apparently, new investigations will be revealed as the Season 2 of the game.

What we tell you is just a part of everything Outbreak will offer to players soon.

The Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War starts from February 25. Get ready for an exciting and terrifying experience.

Source: Press Release.



