Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and as usual during this date, many multiplayer games will feature Valentine’s Day themed modes, cosmetics and items. Recently, Treyacrh revealed his plans for a Valentine’s Day weekend event, containing double weapon XP in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and a new version of the Confirmed Low mode with some minor changes to be called Kiss. Confirm.

According to Treyarch, Kiss Confirmed mode will be added to the playlist starting February 11 and will remain accessible until February 18. The only difference with Kill Confirmed in this new mode is that you will have to collect candy hearts instead of dog tags when you kill an enemy; a slight effort from the developers to make the game a place for love while safe from the aggressive style.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Valentine’s Event Brings Double XP and New Mode

In addition to the new Valentine’s Day mode, players will get double weapon XP in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War this weekend. The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Valentine’s Event and Warzone will be available from February 12 to the same 14. In addition, the price of battle passes will be reduced by 30% throughout the weekend.

Looking at the in-game store, you will see some new weapon packs and skins for Lunar New Year 2021 and Valentine’s Day. The Top Secret Admirer Pack will be available as a set of Valentine’s Day assets, including the legendary Combat Cupid weapon blueprint. This is a combat ready Cupid inlaid pink tactical rifle. For a more accurate hunt, you can think about getting the legendary Hidden Admiration alpha sniper rifle with some awesome add-ons.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone are available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, and PC.