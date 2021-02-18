Treyarch Y Activision they shared the news of the Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. As in the past, the game will see its story expanded.

This time we will support Frank Woods, that accompanied by an elite team of the NATO, is in search of Russell adler. He is imprisoned somewhere in the Golden Triangle. But he is suspected of being in Laos, a nation that Woods have visited before.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War now takes us to Laos

To fulfill this mission, it has the support of four new operators. Are Kapano ‘Naga’ Vang, Samantha maxis, Terrell Wolf Y Karla Rivas.

Only the first will be available at the beginning of the season, and the others throughout it. When it comes to weaponry, we have six new options. Speaking of firearms, the assault rifle PHARA 83 and the submachine gun LC10 they will be at hand from the beginning. But there is still more to do.

Among these are the ZRG 20mm, accurate and reliable weapon, as well as the crossbow R1 Shadowhunter. That in regards to weapons designed to attack at long range.

For close combat are the Machete, practical and deadly, and the E-Tool, a shovel with a sharp edge. These means of attack can be achieved throughout the Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. So you have to get used to the idea of ​​how to take advantage of them.

Season 2 includes new weapons, operators, and more

Zombies It is always a much loved section in the series, and in the new season the new content could not be missing. That will be through Outbreak, a new experience located in the plot of the dark ether.

Now, the agents of Requiem they must travel to the center of ‘Mother’ Russia. In this great battle the only thing that matters is survival. In addition to the above, there are new maps to enjoy, and each one has different requirements.

Apocalypse (6 vs. 6) can be played from the beginning. The remaining three will come out later. Are Golova (played in teams), Mansion (2 vs. 2 and 3 vs. 3) and Miami Strike (6 vs. 6).

They could not miss the extra game modes focused on the multiplayer experience. Among them is Game of weapons (Everyone vs. Everyone), which can be played at the start of the season. Then they will arrive Deposit (6 vs. 6) and Hotspot (Various Teams) for a change.

Among the new tools added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is Death machine, a powerful machine gun, as well as the vehicles Sedan Y Light Truck. There will also be new multiplayer challenges.

Between CoD: Black Ops Cold War Y Warzone there are 20 in total, but there are 20 extra thanks to Zombies. The new prestige levels could not be absent either, and this time four were added, which are achieved in the first 200 levels.

About Warzone, there are more points of interest in Verdansk, as well as game modes. They are about Extraction Y Extreme Revival on Rebirth Island. Now when will it all start?

The prelude to Season 2 of CoD: Black Ops Cold War It will be an update on February 23, scheduled between 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm PT. As to CoD: WarzoneIt will be the next day between 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm PT.

If you live in Mexico or Peru, add two hours to adjust the schedule. The new season starts on February 25.

Source: Press Release.



