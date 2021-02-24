The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two download is now live, bringing Treyarch’s shooter up to version 1.012.

My PS5 download weighed in at 17.2GB this morning. Activision released a Season Two battle pass trailer, below:

The download, which adds the new Zombies Outbreak mode to the game, began rolling out early this morning. It includes early access to the Death Machine scorestreak:

A new title screen for Black Ops Cold War:

Warzone has a new title screen, too, highlighting the arrival of cargo ship the Vodianoy into Verdansk (more on what that’s all about here):

Black Ops Cold War has a new lobby:

And operators set to be released with Season Two are available to see in the menu screen, but they’re currently locked:

Season Two itself isn’t set to kick off until 5am UK tomorrow morning, 25th February. Here’s everything coming in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two.