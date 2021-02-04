The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One Reloaded update is out now.

The update, which weighs in at 12.795GB on PlayStation 5, adds a new Vietnam-set Zombies map as well as a new 6v6 multiplayer map.

Of note: the Easter egg hunt for the new Zombies map, dubbed Firebase Z, doesn’t go live until 5pm UK time on Friday, 5th February, to give everyone around the world a chance to start on an equal footing.

Developer Treyarch has done a Zombies weapon balance sweep with this update. The detail is over in the patch notes.

Multiplayer gets a new 6v6 map: Express, which is a remake of the Black Ops 2 map of the same name. Alongside the launch, there’s a new Express 24/7 playlist.

The new 40-player Endurance Mode is added with this update. Here, 10 squads of four drop into the Fireteam maps (Sanatorium, Ruka, and Alpine) to collect uranium and detonate bombs as they compete for the top of the leaderboard. The difference here is after one bomb detonates, a new bomb will immediately come online to ensure five bombs are always in play, eliminating the inevitable chaos of all 40 players scrambling to detonate a single bomb.

Also of note, Treyarch has tweaked launchers to up the minimum damage level for both launcher class weapons. That should make the grind for diamond launchers a bit easier – and perhaps will combat rockets doing little damage to flak jacket users.