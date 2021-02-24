Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players have worked out a way to play Outbreak early.

Outbreak, a hotly-anticipated large-scale Zombies mode for up to four players, isn’t supposed to go live until the launch of Season Two tomorrow at 6pm UK time, Thursday 25th February.

But it is playable now – after downloading this morning’s Season Two update.

To play Outbreak, download the update, then go offline. Log into Black Ops Cold War then, in Zombies, on the Find Games tab, create a match.

In this offline custom games portion of Zombies, you’re able to select Outbreak and play on Alpine, Ruka or Golova. I’ve verified this works on PlayStation 5, and have been playing Outbreak only this morning. Obviously playing online Outbreak is not possible yet.

Outbreak gameplay is now flooding YouTube, as you’d expect: