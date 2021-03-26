Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets its first weapon tuning update in over three months next week, developer Treyarch has confirmed.

The much needed weapon balance sweep arrives as part of the mid-season update.

Treyarch said the tuning update will make LMG adjustments, and add tuning for the LC10, AK-74u, MAC-10, KSP 45, Milano 821, Krig 6, FFAR 1, Groza, Magnum, 1911, RPG-7, and more.

A “complete recoil balance pass” on assault rifles and SMG attachments will also be included, as well as a buff to launcher damage against enemies with Flak Jacket in Hardcore.

Of note: the AUG, one of Black Ops Cold War’s current “meta” weapon, is not on Treyarch’s list, but we’ll have to wait and see what the patch notes bring on Monday.

Meanwhile, the mid-season update also adds the new Miami Strike 6v6 map, which we’ve reported on before. This is a new and improved version of Miami set in the daytime – and it looks promising.

There’s also a new 2v2 and 3v3 map called Mansion, and Fireteam mode is getting Outbreak map Golova. Speaking of Outbreak, it’s getting a new night-time Sanatorium region.

Welcome to Cuba. Mansion arrives next week in #BlackOpsColdWar MP! pic.twitter.com/MDIa8rPBT0 – Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 25, 2021

And finally, Prop Hunt returns with new maps and props added to the rotation.