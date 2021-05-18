Activision has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone that shows off Rambo in action.

The video, below, reveals how Rambo looks in Activision’s mega-shooter. We see the ’80s action hero leap out of a chopper at the start of a Warzone game, parachute into the action, and use his iconic bow and arrow. There’s a lot of shouting while firing guns, as you’d expect.

There’s a lot relating to Die Hard here, too. There’s a brief shot of what looks like Nakatomi Plaza in Warzone:

And a lift falling:

And here’s a shot of some first-person crawling through a vent:

It’s hard to know exactly how this will factor into the battle royale. Has Nakatomi Plaza replaced the under construction skyscraper? Has developer Raven added vents to the game? Will you be able to fight on a falling lift?

What we do know is Activision has teased a Die Hard crossover, as well as the launch of Rambo on 20th May. We don’t see John McClane in the video, but Activision would be leaving a lot of money on the table if it didn’t have a skin ready to go.

It’s all very 1980s, isn’t it? All Warzone needs is The Terminator now and it’ll be set.