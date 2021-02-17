Activision released a new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone trailer confirming Season Two kicks off on 25th February 2021.

The video, below, also reveals a raft of new operators coming to the game, as well as new weapons.

Spotted in use is a crossbow, the minigun scorestreak, what looks like a new submachine gun, and the Galil assault rifle from Black Ops games of old.

New operators are revealed, including a mysterious sunglasses fan called Naga (perhaps someone at Activision is into Warcraft).

Story-wise (yes, Warzone and Black Ops and Modern Warfare and Zombies are all in the same timeline now), the trailer takes us to Laos in Southeast Asian in a Woods-led rescue mission dated 19th April 1984. The goal here is to save Adler, who was kidnapped by Stitch from The Pines in the midseason cutscene added earlier in February.

Naga has a chat with Stitch, who tells him to “make them believe we care about the Nova 6 supply lines”.

Nova 6 is a biochemical weapon developed by Nazi, Soviet, and Coalescence scientists in the Call of Duty: Black Ops continuity, and part of the ongoing Black Ops Cold War post-campaign story that saw Stitch introduced with new map Rebirth Island. In 1984, Stitch returned to Rebirth Island to rebuild and recommission the facility to resume his own production of Nova 6.

Also confirmed in the trailer is that Stitch is taking Adler to Verdansk, the current Warzone map. Is Stitch taking Adler to Warzone’s new Gulag to exact revenge? Could we soon see a 1984-flavored rework of Warzone’s main map soon to coincide with his arrival?

Of note: the in-game date of the cutscene: 19th April 1984. This is before the in-game date of the latest Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Firebase Z, the events of which take place on 15th June 1984. Firebase Z is located in Vietnam, which borders Laos.

So what? Well, perhaps the events of this Adler rescue mission tie into the events of Firebase Z. After all, it very much looks like Zombies are set to hit Warzone in Season Two.

Meanwhile, Treyarch tweeted this Zombies tease:

The current speculation is it relates to a breach in Ural, which was teased as the location of the next Zombies map in the Firebase Z ending cutscene, below: