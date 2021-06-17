The spy plot in full Cold War between CIA agents and the Soviet Union continues with a new season on Xbox, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC consoles. The videogames Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and its free battle royale Warzone received this Thursday the Season 4 packed with bonus content for its more than 100 million players.

The argument

The worldwide hunt for the Soviet agent Perseus continues in this Season 4. In this case, the villain on duty is a menacing assailant with a metal mask, named Jackal, who intrudes on the CIA Ground Station in South Africa on June 26, 1984.

Jackal, the enemy of Season 4 of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone.

In order to deorbit two satellites in specific points in Verdansk -the scene where the action of Warzone takes place- and Algeria, the terrorist plans cover the trail of Perseus in the middle of a frantic search by Agent Adler and members of NATO.

This is how Activision presented the new Season 4 of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with another cinematic trailer that he has nothing to envy the cinema.

Ground Fall, the new event



At the beginning of Season Four, the player will be able to participate in the limited-time Ground Fall event with rewards for the games Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

During the event, the player will tackle various objectives related to the new modes, maps and weapons of Black Ops Cold War and the new points of interest in Warzone. You just have to complete all the challenges to receive an epic secondary weapon project that is truly out of this world.

As often happens in the video game, players can acquire in exchange for 1000 COD points – the virtual currency of the video game – the Battle Pass with additional and exclusive content from Season 4.



The Nail Gun joins Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone.

In this case we must highlight the three new operators (Jackal, Salah and Weaver) and five weapons: light machine guns (MG 82 and OTs 9), assault rifle (C58), a Nail gun, a mallet for close combat and even a baseball bat for Warzone.

New maps and multiplayer modes

Season 4 of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War brings four new maps to play online as a novelty: Collateral, Amsterdam, Hijacked and Rush.

Among the scenarios appear the deserts of Algeria, with 12 vs. 12 or 6 vs. 6, even a return visit to your favorite luxury yacht first appeared in Black Ops II and a paintball-themed arena.



Season 4 of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War arrives with four new maps to play online.

Likewise, the game modes were also renewed. On Multi-Team: Sat-Link Operators will need to secure satellites on the larger Black Ops Cold War maps. The player must turn on and keep the satellite online for as long as possible to score points in the ultimate mode for ten squads in a variety of locations in the Ural Mountains.

The team that reaches the scoring limit first will be victorious.

First featured in the original Black Ops, One in the Chamber It is another of the novelties in terms of game modes. The player has three lives and a single bullet to try to win the game. Melee attacks are also deadly.

Finally there is the popular Capture the Flag, an objective mode whose roots come from the first Call of Duty multiplayer experience. It is a competitive game in which squads must take the enemy’s flag and carry it to their own base.

Zombies also received improvements

At the launch of Season Four, players who enjoy zombie mode have a brand new region to explore deep within the Ural Mountains, set in a sprawling zoo overrun by the undead.

Meanwhile, Activision confirmed that another “Mauer der Toten” scenario will arrive mid-season, where players will face new terrors in an East Berlin devastated by hordes of the undead, and exclusive content (Onslaught) for those who bought Black Ops Cold War on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

The changes in Warzone, the battle royal furor

The more than 100 million gamers around the world made Activision’s free battle royale all the rage, especially during the lockdown that unleashed the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of Season 4, Warzone received the appearance of several satellites that crashed in Verdansk changing part of its appearance, since the rubble and the impact on the landscape are significant. In addition to offering new coverage opportunities, the satellites themselves can also insure themselves and thus achieve special rewards.



Activision kept the Nakatomi Plaza building that arrived in the Season 3 special event.

Also, the imposing complex in front of the financial district that had arrived at the event during the event “Action Heroes of the 80s” is here to stay. This point of interest, now referred to by operators as Downtown Tower, it is a strategically valuable location to dominate your enemies from above.



The new Gulag from Warzone.

There is also a new stage for the Gulag, called Hijacked, which will replace the Standoff Gulag, in which players who die during the game have one more chance to return to Warzone.

Regarding the rest of the improvements, a new vehicle was added to the helicopters, quadricycles, rovers and trucks. Season 4 brings motorcycles for the first time with customizable aspects that will give you more agility and speed when it comes to escape combat (or gas).

Besides becoming the new faster vehicle in WarzoneThe motorcycles will have some unique handling properties such as wheel traction, skidding, skidding and leaning the vehicle, allowing you to perform epic turns, dodge approaching fires and more stunts by controlling their orientation in the air.



Motorcycles make their debut in Call of Duty: Warzone.

On the other hand, Warzone has two new game modes, including Verdansk Resurgence Mini.

This new playlist mimics the Rebirth Island Resurgence experience more accurately compared to the standard Verdansk battle royale Resurgence.

In addition to the standard rules (no Gulag, extreme clarity on enemy positions after the elimination of a squad member, a Resurgence timer, and special Supply Crates), Verdansk Resurgence Mini features matches of 44 to 45 operators at most, depending on the size of the team.

The remaining one, Payload, is a mode that is far from the classic “kill or be killed” proposed by the battle royale. About 39 operators They enter the game to escort two caravans of vehicles through a series of checkpoints or to sabotage the mission.

The size of the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone update on consoles and PC

In particular, Season 4 brought substantial changes to its version for Playstation 5 which, now, has the possibility of play it at 120 frames per second (FPS) thus giving its players an experience never seen before on consoles.

But for this update, there will be a download size of about 15.8 to 31.0 GB for those who own the full version of Black Ops Cold War, and from 11.4 to 14.6 GB for those who have Free Warzone and stay up-to-date with the latest updates on one or both games.

Black Ops Cold War update size: PlayStation 5 (28.1 GB) PlayStation 4 (15.8 GB), Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S (31.0 GB), Xbox One (17.7 GB) PC (21.6 GB, without HD Pack) / 30.7 GB (with HD Pack).



All the details of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone.

PC users also need between 60.6 and 92.1 GB of additional space on your hard drive for the copying process; this is only a temporary space that is reclaimed after the patch installation is complete and is not an additional download.

Warzone update size: PlayStation 5 (11.4 GB), PlayStation 4 (11.4 GB), Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S (11.4 GB), Xbox One (11.4 GB) and PC (12.2 GB Warzone only) and 14.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare).

As PC users, they should have 27.1 – 28.3 GB of additional space on their hard drive for the patch copying process. From Activision they said that this is only a temporary space that recovers after installation is complete of the patch and is not an additional download.