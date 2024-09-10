Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will not have early access to the title’s campaign, because although Activision usually does this with each installment of the saga, this time it wants to show players the entire game in one go on October 25.

“We’re excited about everything the game has to offer across Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies modes; this year, we made the decision to ensure the community can enjoy all the modes they want at the same time, so we’re back on track with a great time for a global launch on October 25th.” Activision said about the reason for that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 do not have early access.

“As such, there will be no early access for Black Ops 6 this year, just a countdown to its release.“ Activision added in its statement.

The full version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is just around the corner, and it will be returning with many nostalgic features such as a decent zombie mode, which will surely make this game a hit.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6: Release date and where will it be released?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It will be officially released worldwide on October 25, 2024, and will be the first video game in the series to be part of Game Pass from day one.

You can also play it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

