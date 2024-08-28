Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have sixteen maps at launch, here’s the full list and which ones will be in the beta

During the presentation, a list of maps was briefly presented where players will face each other in classic multiplayer modes, such as Team Deathmatch and Free-for-All, Control and so on. Let’s see the complete list:

On the occasion of Call of Duty Next, the Treyarch team confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have a total of 16 Multiplayer Maps at Launch with their number clearly set to increase with updates arriving after release.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Maps

Not only that, for the occasion the maps that will be available during the beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Let’s see the complete list:

Skyline

Rewind

Shield

Babylon

Derelict

Stakeout

Gala

Pit

All Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Maps Available at Launch

In this regard, we remind you that the beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will open its doors in a few days. To be precise, Early access is scheduled for August 30 – September 4 and will be available to all those who pre-order the game and are subscribed to Game Pass, with a phase open to the public from 6 to 9 September.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to launch on October 25th on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One. The minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version have also been revealed in the last few hours.