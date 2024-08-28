Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have sixteen maps at launch, here’s the full list and which ones will be in the beta

On the occasion of Call of Duty Next, the Treyarch team confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have a total of 16 Multiplayer Maps at Launchwith their number clearly set to increase with updates arriving after release.
During the presentation, a list of maps was briefly presented where players will face each other in classic multiplayer modes, such as Team Deathmatch and Free-for-All, Control and so on. Let’s see the complete list:
- Protocol
Payback
Skyline
Lowtown
Subsonic
Rewind
Shield
Red card
Babylon
Derelict
Vorkuta
Vault
Sandhouse
Stakeout
Gala
Pit
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Maps
Not only that, for the occasion the maps that will be available during the beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Let’s see the complete list:
- Skyline
Rewind
Shield
Babylon
Derelict
Stakeout
Gala
Pit
In this regard, we remind you that the beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will open its doors in a few days. To be precise, Early access is scheduled for August 30 – September 4 and will be available to all those who pre-order the game and are subscribed to Game Pass, with a phase open to the public from 6 to 9 September.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to launch on October 25th on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One. The minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version have also been revealed in the last few hours.
