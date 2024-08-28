Activision revealed that when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available in beta, with 16 maps, while eight maps will be available in the open beta. So players will have a good taste of what this new installment of the series will offer.

It should be noted that some of them are not entirely new. These are a mix of some that are completely unpublished, while others come from past releases.

As shared by Activision 12 of the maps that will be included in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be of the 6 vs. 6 type. The remaining ones, of the Strike type, can be played in teams of 2 vs. 2 or 6 vs. 6. There will undoubtedly be those who take advantage of the first amount to play in a slightly more personal way.

Ultimately, these are options that some will appreciate. This publisher and developer clarified which maps will be in the final version and which ones in the open beta.

Fountain: Activision.

In this way, the 16 maps that will be included Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 October 25, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC are as follows:

Protocol

Rewind

Skyline

Lowtown

Subsonic

Scud

Redcard

Babylon

Derelict

Vorkuta

Vault

Sandhouse

Stakeout

Gala

Pit

Payback

Regarding the multiplayer open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 The list of maps that will appear is the one you can see below:

Skyline

Scud

Rewind

Babylon

Derelict

Stakeout

Gala

Pit

Activision also shared information about a new game mode Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. That’s Kill Order, which is a combination of Objective and Slayer modes. This is how each team will have their own high-value target, which will be the ‘key’ to their victory.

So it will be necessary to protect a high value target while the enemy’s target is attacked. When someone is selected in this way, they will gain additional bonuses such as extra protection with armor plates and enemy vision with indicators on the minimap.

If you want to know more about this video game, check out some details about its multiplayer mode and the weapons that are included.

