For a few weeks now, different leaks have begun to circulate about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 which already revealed many details about it. Now a new one has just arrived on social networks that shows multiplayer games which will give us an idea of ​​how it will work in this title.

The leaked video shows a team deathmatch match on a map that looks like an old prison on an island. Most obviously, the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It could be one of the most frenetic in the series. The fluidity of movement they created with omnimovement is quite noticeable.

This is just one of the latest leaks for Activision’s title, which is one of those who has suffered most from this problem. This is because, thanks to an error, A playable build for PS4 was uploaded to PlayStation Network where several people took the opportunity to download it. Because of this we already know about their trophies and how their weapon customization will work.

This leak of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Maybe it will help attract more players to its open beta on August 30thFans will probably see this and want to play it for themselves. Although for some it may have already ruined the surprise of the gameplay. What do you think?

What do we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will put us in control of a new operator who will work closely with Woods and Adler. It seems that the three of them will have to take down a cell that managed to penetrate deep into the United States government. All against the backdrop of the Gulf War.

His story is a direct sequel to what we saw in Cold War and it also takes place after the events of the ‘past’ that we saw in Black Ops II. So both in gameplay and story it looks like it will be one of the best COD in years. We’ll find out when it comes out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 25..

