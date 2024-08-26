Activision has released a new trailer – which you can see below – dedicated to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. More precisely, the new video is dedicated to the Multiplayer mode.
As a reminder, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 starting October 25. In addition, it will be released on since launch on Game Pass.
We also remember that On August 28th there will be the COD:Next event (some new features will be revealed during). Early access for the beta will begin on August 30th.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Trailer
The presentation video of the Multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 reminds us that in the shooter we will find:
- 16 new multiplayer maps (plus four remastered maps)
- A new movement system that will allow you to sprint, slide and throw yourself in any direction
- The return of classical prestige
- Customizing Weapon Components
- The RC-XD Killstreak
- The Tomahawks
- Much more
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer video is packed with action scenes which give us an idea of what to expect from Activision’s shooter. For more details, however, we’ll have to wait for the COD: Next event, during which the developers will have time to talk more precisely about what will be available in the game.
Tell us, what is yours? first impression after seeing the trailer just released by the development company? Are you convinced?
We leave you in conclusion with the Zombie mode.
