Activision has released a new trailer – which you can see below – dedicated to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. More precisely, the new video is dedicated to the Multiplayer mode.

As a reminder, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 starting October 25. In addition, it will be released on since launch on Game Pass.

We also remember that On August 28th there will be the COD:Next event (some new features will be revealed during). Early access for the beta will begin on August 30th.