With just a few days to go until the COD: Next event, which will take place from August 28th to 30th, Activision revealed the multiplayer trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6where they showed us new information about the next title in the series and its gameplay.

Some of the new features and additions that will come with the cooperative mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 There are 16 completely new maps and 4 remastered maps.

The game will also implement a new movement system, which will allow players to run, slide and dive in any direction.

Source: Activision

On the other hand, the “Classic Prestige” will also return to the title with the same RC-XD streak, the tomahawks and many, many more things that will arrive with this update.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6: When is it coming out?

Call of Duty Black Ops It will be officially released worldwide on October 25, 2024, and will be the first video game in the series to be part of GamePass from day one.

It is likely that at the COD: Next event we will be shown more information about the new title in the saga of Black Opsso stay tuned because we at Tierragamer will let you know.

