Activision has released a video introducing the Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6set as we know on Terminus Island in the 90s: an inhospitable place, on which stands a maximum security prison.

The protagonists of the campaign were trapped within the walls of this structure, and when they are finally freed they discover that the island was also the backdrop to some monstrous experimentsspawning new hordes of dangerous undead.

The authors worked to make the scenario as atmospheric and tense as possible, adding many details and also bringing some crazy ideas to the screen, such as the absurd “Tentacle trap” that players can place near entrances.

The final result seems to be an experience that can unite involvement, horror influences and a pinch of strategyas is tradition for the best Call of Duty Zombies modes.