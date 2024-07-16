Activision revealed the early access start date for the multiplayer beta mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. That will be from August 30th and will end on September 4th, 2024. But the tests will not end there, since the open beta will be from September 6th to 9th of this year.

So it’s just a matter of waiting a few weeks to try out what this new creation from Treyarch and Raven Software studios has to offer.

Through the multiplayer beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 They will be able to test what the new Omnimovement system has to offer, as well as other new features implemented by the team in charge.

We Recommend: Xbox Game Pass is about to receive its first Call of Duty.

Players will also experience the included Core maps, customization options, and the game’s wide variety of weapons, equipment, and perks. Another element that players will experience are the different modes of multiplayer battles.

Fountain: Activision.

Early Access of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available to players who pre-order the game on all platforms where it is available for purchase. The same applies to Game Pass members.

As for exact times, the first weekend of the beta starts at 10:00 am PT on August 30 and ends at the same time on September 4, 2024. That would be at 11:00 am according to Mexico City time.

Regarding the second weekend, which corresponds to the open beta, all players can participate regardless of whether they pre-ordered or not. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It starts at 10:00 am PT on September 6th and ends at the same time on the 9th of the month mentioned above.

Fountain: Activision.

Again, it is necessary to make the adjustment for the time zone. CoD: Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Apart from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.