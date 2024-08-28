Zombie mode is always the most anticipated for players. Call of Duty. This is why Activision shared more details about the one that is included in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6This is how this title will have two maps dedicated to this mode, which are Liberty Falls and Terminus Island.

In the first, which takes place in the city of the same name in West Virginia, the setting will highlight the stories of the people who lived there.

That’s why there will be locations you might expect from any town, such as a comic book store, a video store, and even a bowling alley. There will also be side quests in Liberty Falls, something that the Terminus Island map will also feature. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

In the case of this theater of operations, it will have a very different style than that handled in Liberty Falls, since its setting will be dark and depressing from the beginning.

As expected, the zombie mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will include new weaponry. This is how the Thrustodyne M23 will be available, which will help to quickly and efficiently annihilate the hordes of the undead.

In addition to the aforementioned, there is the Zombies Wunderwaffe DG-2, which is very efficient at sending these walking corpses back to hell. Players will be able to recharge their Dedicated Melee option with Melee Macchiato.

Additional updates headed to Round-Based Zombies in #BlackOps6 🚪Door costs can now be shared between players

🛡️Armor can be purchased off Wall Buys around Terminus Island and Liberty Falls.

💰 Player-specific drops

🏥 Self-revives limited to 3 For more intel, check out… — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 28, 2024

Melee Macchiato will be available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 via Perk Machines located throughout each map. Also included in the maps are unique traps, which should be taken advantage of whenever possible. Activision also added some quality of life improvements to the game’s zombie mode.

In addition to the details of this modality, the company shared details of its multiplayer mode. And someone out there gave us a sneak peek of some of the weapons included.

Apart from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.