Treyarch talked about what we can expect, including maps and contents . Let’s see the details.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 also includes a Zombie mode as expected, and during the COD Next Showcase it was presented.

What’s New for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies will include two maps, Liberty Falls and Terminus Islandwith round-based combat. In the town of Liberty Falls, West Virginia, players will find a location that highlights the stories of the people who once lived there. Additionally, both maps will feature side missions. The atmospheres of Liberty Falls and Terminus are very different: the former seems deceptively safe at first, while the latter is always dark and gloomy.

The developers have revealed some tools that players will be able to use in Black Ops 6 Zombies. The first is the Thrustodyne M23, which will help you quickly mow down the undead. Another addition is the Zombies Wunderwaffe DG-2, ready to shock all enemies.

Players can also enhance melee attack with the new “Stained Melee,” which is available at Perk Machines scattered around the map. Players will also find unique traps in each map to use to take down zombies.

It has also been indicated that improvements such as the ability to save and leave a match of solo gamesthe ability to join a friend’s game progress at any time, and the ability to pause solo games.

Additionally, the developers revealed that door costs can now be shared between players, armor can be purchased via Wall Buys in Terminus Island and Liberty Falls, player-specific drops will be introduced, and self-resuscitation will be limited to 3 times.

We also know that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will return to the classic Prestige system, here’s how it works.