Activision has announced the Official dates of theopen beta Of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6which will be held in two phases between the end of August and the beginning of September, allowing players to try out several new features within the game.

As usual, the public beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is taking place in two phases with an early access one dedicated to those who pre-order the game and a standard one, scheduled for a few days later and open to all players who want to participate.

So here are the expected dates for the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6:

August 30 – September 4 in Early Access

September 6 – September 9 Open Beta

It is therefore a September dedicated to Call of Duty, with the game then scheduled to arrive the following month. Let us remember that the release date of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set for October 25 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.