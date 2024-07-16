Activision has announced the Official dates of theopen beta Of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6which will be held in two phases between the end of August and the beginning of September, allowing players to try out several new features within the game.
As usual, the public beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is taking place in two phases with an early access one dedicated to those who pre-order the game and a standard one, scheduled for a few days later and open to all players who want to participate.
So here are the expected dates for the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6:
- August 30 – September 4 in Early Access
- September 6 – September 9 Open Beta
It is therefore a September dedicated to Call of Duty, with the game then scheduled to arrive the following month. Let us remember that the release date of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set for October 25 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
No beta exclusivity
Following the new policy decided by Microsoft following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will not have any time exclusivity dedicated to particular platforms, as had happened in recent years in favor of PlayStation.
The only distinction is given by the pre-order, which allows early access a few days, but otherwise all users on any platform can enter the beta on the same scheduled days, without any time difference.
As mentioned in the X post, the beta will allow you to try out the Omnimovement, new maps from Treyarch, build various loadouts to experiment with, try out classic modes with your squad, and more.
