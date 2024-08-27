Activision has published the details via its official website Minimum and recommended computer requirements Of Call of Duty Black Ops 6the shooter coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

Let’s remember that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available from 25th Octoberbut there will also be a beta test version from August 30, in early access for those who pre-ordered, until September 4, and then for everyone from September 6 to September 9.