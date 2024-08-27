Activision has published the details via its official website Minimum and recommended computer requirements Of Call of Duty Black Ops 6the shooter coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series
Let’s remember that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available from 25th Octoberbut there will also be a beta test version from August 30, in early access for those who pre-ordered, until September 4, and then for everyone from September 6 to September 9.
The requirements for Activision’s shooter
Let’s see first of all the minimum requirements of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6:
- Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5 6600
- RAM: 8GB
- Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or 1650
- Storage: 149 GB (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)
Let’s move on to the Recommended requirements of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6:
- Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64 Bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i7 6700K
- RAM: 16GB
- Graphics Card: AMD Radeon 6600 XT / Intel Arc A770 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or RTX 3060
- Storage: 149 GB (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)
Finally, we remind you that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 shows off multiplayer through a first announcement trailer.
