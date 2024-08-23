Activision has just released both on social media and on its video channels a new trailer dedicated to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 which is named Liberty Falls and focuses on the context of the gaming experience that the long-awaited zombie mode will offer.

The zombie mode in this series of CoD games always comes with a story, which provides the context of why we fight the undead and on this occasion, the one dedicated to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Liberty Falls takes us to a point in time that is not used much.

The first thing we see is a family having a picnic like any other, then a kind of fire appears in the forest, with a mother and son being burned in a malicious way and our protagonist as a witness.

Suddenly, the main character of the video gets out of bed and continues his investigation, only to realize that Liberty Falls is in danger and that things are going to get very bad. Then, the zombie atmosphere of CoD Black Ops is present and that ends up exciting many fans.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, zombie mode will come with new weapons

Maybe the breakthrough for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It may just be a cinematic, but it also gives us a lot of context for what not to expect when the game is released.

In the trailer we see how the protagonist even brings a special weapon that shoots electric rays that seem to be very effective against zombies, even more so than bullets, which are the most normal resource during these fights.

There's still a long way to go before we know more about this mode, but hopefully it will fully serve its purpose. Excited?