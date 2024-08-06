Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 arrives next October to give us plenty of action in the middle of the Gulf War. Even though there are still a couple of months left before it hits the market, There have been several leaks lately revealing details of his achievements as well as his abilities.

As for his achievements, X user known as Forwardleaks shared a detailed list of all the achievements. Evidently in order not to ruin the experience of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 we won’t ruin them here. What we can say is that most of them are related to its multiplayer component.

There are also some campaign-specific achievements that involve completing missions on any difficulty. Thanks to this leak we know that there are at least 10 missions in the campaign. Of course we don’t know how long they will last, but we hope that they will give us more content than Modern Warfare 3. There is also an achievement for completing all missions on the highest difficulty.

Source: Activision.

At the moment, neither Activision nor Microsoft have commented on the veracity of these leaks, so they should be taken with a grain of salt. However, some details of the achievements don’t sound so far-fetched considering what we’ve seen of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

What other leaks were there for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?

As we mentioned, various leaks have recently emerged regarding Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The first of these was the game’s armory, which was leaked in various videos on social media. These give a glimpse of the game’s weapons and how their customization will work.

Source: Activision.

A new ability that players will be able to use has also been leaked. This is known as ‘human flesh shield.’ As the name suggests, we can use another player or NPC in the campaign to use them as a shield against enemy projectiles. Also, if the player dies before his ‘shield’ dies, he can continue playing, at least in multiplayer.

It is worth noting that these leaks could have some truth to them. Some leakers indicate that they come from a build of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 which was uploaded to PlayStation Network. This allowed users to play the title on its PS4 version. What do you think of these leaks?

