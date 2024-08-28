To the delight of long-time fans, the classic system much loved in the past. Let’s see what we know about it.

The COD: Next Showcase It aired on the evening of August 28th and during the booking there was time to talk in depth about the next chapter of the saga: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 . Among the various topics discussed there was also the Prestige system .

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Prestige Details

There Multiplayer mode Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 features the classic Prestige system. This is a great way to keep dedicated players engaged and engaged in a rewarding endeavor. The system works like this: once you’ve completed your progression, you can start over to unlock weapons again, but that doesn’t affect the progression of any individual weapons you’ve already unlocked. When you unlock them again, they’ll be right where you left off.

In practice, there will be Ten levels of Prestige and all of them will have a specific theme for the rewards, based on the old chapters of the saga. The first one, for example, will be inspired by World at War: the most nostalgic fans will probably love this content. There will also be room for cosmetic rewards related to the first Black Ops and the various sequels.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Black Ops 6 will include the competitive mode from the first season scheduled for December. Players who like to test themselves against the best of the best online will therefore be able to quickly get started on their journey.

We also point out that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have sixteen maps at launch, here is the complete list and which ones will be in the beta.