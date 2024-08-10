All Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 cutscenes have been stolen and published online: this is a new leak for the shooter produced by Activision, but even more serious than the leak of materials that occurred in recent days.

In this case, in fact, there is a real risk of spoilers between now and the game’s launch on October 25th: we’re still over two months away, and yet the Black Ops 6 campaign has been fully revealed (and potentially spoiled), which is sensational.

Tom Henderson spoke to some of the Call of Duty developers, who said they were obviously frustrated by what was going on, to the point that today all the game’s contents have been revealed with the sole exception of Zombie mode.

It also appears that some users own a modified PS4 have already had access to the full Black Ops 6 experiencewhich only further emphasizes the risk of unwanted previews between now and the official launch.