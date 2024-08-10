All Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 cutscenes have been stolen and published online: this is a new leak for the shooter produced by Activision, but even more serious than the leak of materials that occurred in recent days.
In this case, in fact, there is a real risk of spoilers between now and the game’s launch on October 25th: we’re still over two months away, and yet the Black Ops 6 campaign has been fully revealed (and potentially spoiled), which is sensational.
Tom Henderson spoke to some of the Call of Duty developers, who said they were obviously frustrated by what was going on, to the point that today all the game’s contents have been revealed with the sole exception of Zombie mode.
It also appears that some users own a modified PS4 have already had access to the full Black Ops 6 experiencewhich only further emphasizes the risk of unwanted previews between now and the official launch.
An obstacle course
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch: this is a significant difference compared to the pastbut also of the only variation with respect to a path that up to now had never been affected by such serious violations.
Do the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the new distribution strategies of Call of Duty have anything to do with the leaks of these weeks? It’s hard to say: at this point the hope is that the publisher manage to get to the source of the material leak.
