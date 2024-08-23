Activision has released A Cinematic Trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Zombies Mode which presents the map of Liberty Falls, Virginia, transformed following the invasion of the undead.

The protagonist of the video wakes up with a start from a nightmare that brings to mind his wife and son, before all hell broke loose. At that point, however, the situation quickly escalates: it seems that the hordes of zombies have now reached the city.

Wielding a pulse rifle, Man faces the living dead who have now broken into the building and reach a secret location by elevator, but it seems the forces that have been locked up there are now ready to regain freedom.

We’ll find out more details and reactions about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Zombies mode at the event. Call of Duty NEXTnext August 28th.