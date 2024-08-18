This year the star shooter franchise of Activision Blizzard will be released as property of Xboxthis with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6a title that has been in the public eye due to people having high expectations for it being the sixth part of a sub-franchise that has always been liked. And now that we are a short time away from its arrival, material has come to light that has not yet been shown officially, either on the game’s official page or trailers on the channel Activision.

Through Twittersome images of the game have been shared in which there are some maps that have not yet been revealed to fans in videos, that also goes for some captures that let us admire the menus, and that surely did not please the owners, since they have been throwing out posts to not show the images. However, it is a matter of searching a little for them to come out again, since people take them instantly so that they stay on the internet forever.

9 Black Ops 6 maps leaked: https://t.co/D7WJXGGwlu — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 3, 2024

Images of Black Ops 6’s menus appear to be leaking, including showing a more vertical UI for load outs, streaks, and more. https://t.co/kRVwZUTqPG — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 3, 2024

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is launched October 25 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Also coming day one to Game Pass.

Via: Eurogamer

Author’s note: It is striking that there is still no talk of a game from the series for Nintendo Switch, despite the fact that there was a supposed deal between the two companies. We will have to wait and see if they have finally decided to go for the successor console.