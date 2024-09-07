Steam is one of the most useful platforms to understand which works are attracting the attention of the global public the most. In particular, we can see elements such as the games that have been put on the Wish List the most and the best-selling ones (or pre-ordered, if they have not yet been published). Among the big games coming out there are works of certain success with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6for example, but the game of the moment is actually another: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2.

The title is in fact the best-selling game on Steam right nowbeating even big names like Black Myth: Wukong, Baldur’s Gate 3 and NBA 2K25. Its sales also beat the earnings generated by Counter-Strike 2, at the moment.

Looking at the pre-sales, it is the first in the ranking, with Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Coming in Second among the games that have yet to be released (it is ninth in the overall ranking).

At the same time, however, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 It’s not the game that’s been added to the wishlist the most. That honor goes to Hollow Knight: Silksong as always. It beats out Monster Hunter Wilds, Frostpunk 2, and STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, though.