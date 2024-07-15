Although we are still a couple of months away from the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Activision has finally revealed when the betas for the multiplayer of this installment will take place, and We won’t have to wait long to get an idea of ​​what awaits us in October.

Through its official networks, it has been confirmed that the beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC will take place between September 30 and September 4. Following this, a second session will begin on September 6, and end on the 9th of the same month..All those who have pre-ordered this installment will have access to beta tests, as well as those with a subscription to certain Xbox Game Pass plans.

Prior to betas, On August 28th, the official reveal of the multiplayer will take place. Black Ops 6. This way, everyone interested will have a clear idea of ​​what kind of content awaits them a couple of days later. While details on the content of these early tests are still unclear, this installment is expected to feature 16 multiplayer maps, including 12 6v6 main maps and four Strike maps that can be played 2v2 or 6v6 at launch.

Black Ops 6 will also feature the return of round-based Zombies, with two new maps available at launch. We remind you that Multiplayer betas will take place between August 30 and September 4, and then between September 6 and 9. on all platforms.

For its part, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 25. In related topics, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming to Game Pass this month. Likewise, more games in this series are appearing on this service.

While the general public won’t see the changes introduced in this installment, fans will be able to notice a number of modifications to the shooting and movement system that are arguably some of the best in the series, and these betas will give us a taste of the experience on the way.

