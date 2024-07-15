After the rumors of the last few hours, which have proven to be absolutely accurate, Activision has confirmed that early access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is now available. will run from August 30th to September 4th across all platforms. It will be available to anyone who pre-orders Black Ops 6 or is signed up to the Ultimate tier of Game Pass Xbox’s subscription service.

Open Beta

The second weekend of the beta will be open to all players. It will take place from September 6 to 9, 2024. The announcement of the beta dates was given in the first episode of the Official Call of Duty Podcast, designed to keep fans of the series up to date with the latest news.

Unfortunately the details have not been revealed. content that will be part of the betawhich we imagine will be illustrated shortly. Although in reality there is time, since we are talking about the end of August for the first week. For the rest, we remind you that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25, 2024 for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. It will also be available at launch for the Ultimate tier of Game Pass, both Xbox and PC. It will come with 16 multiplayer mapsincluding 12 6v6 core maps and four Strike maps playable 2v2 or 6v6. Zombies are also making a return, with two all-new maps available right away.

Activision has announced that it will showcase the multiplayer side of Black Ops 6 at Call of Duty Next on August 28, the series’ annual event. Finally, as a reminder, Black Ops 6 will require a persistent internet connection for users to play all game modes, including the campaign.