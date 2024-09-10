Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It is certainly one of the most anticipated titles of this fall and, for this very reason, fans of the series can’t wait to get their hands on the title: the first impressions from the game’s beta are already online but, unlike the multiplayer phase, the single player phase doesn’t seem destined to receive “favorable” treatment.

As stated by CharlieIntel via tweetActivision itself has stated that the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 campaign will not be available in early access mode. To get our hands on one of the most popular modes in the series, this time, we will have to wait until the game’s official release date, set for October 25th.

“The team is completely focused on October 25th. We are excited about everything the game has to offer between Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies. This year, we decided to ensure that the community can dive into as many modes as they want at once, so we are targeting a huge global launch on October 25th. Therefore, this year There is no early access for Black Ops 6just the countdown to the launch”.

All we can do, in short, is wait for the official release of the game: luckily for us, the information available regarding not only the campaign, but also the long-awaited zombie mode there are quite a few.