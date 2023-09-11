It seems that Activision Blizzard is working on some remastered versions from the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 maps for the game in the series coming in 2025at least according to the information shared by el_bobberto, a leaker who previously revealed various information about Modern Warfare 3 with some precision.
Deep Throat states that the company plans to release a new version in 2025 direct sequel to the game made by Treyarch coming next year, along the lines of what was done with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and 3, and that this will include modernized Black Ops 2 maps (released in 2012).
The information is clearly to be taken with a pinch of salt but it must be said that it was also corroborated by TheMW2Ghost and reported on the pages of Insider Gaming by Tom Henderson, which strengthens its credibility.
The rumors about Call of Duty 2024
As you probably know, Activision Blizzard has numerous development teams, including core and support, to ensure the annual cadence of the Call of Duty series. According to rumors, the 2024 chapter is currently under the management of Treyarchcodenamed Cerberus, and will have a campaign set during the Gulf War.
On November 10th this year it will be the turn of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This is the first time in the history of the series that a game in the same genre has been published for two consecutive years and apparently Activision Blizzard wants to repeat this “experiment” also with those arriving in 2024 and 2025.
