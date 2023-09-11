It seems that Activision Blizzard is working on some remastered versions from the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 maps for the game in the series coming in 2025at least according to the information shared by el_bobberto, a leaker who previously revealed various information about Modern Warfare 3 with some precision.

Deep Throat states that the company plans to release a new version in 2025 direct sequel to the game made by Treyarch coming next year, along the lines of what was done with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and 3, and that this will include modernized Black Ops 2 maps (released in 2012).

The information is clearly to be taken with a pinch of salt but it must be said that it was also corroborated by TheMW2Ghost and reported on the pages of Insider Gaming by Tom Henderson, which strengthens its credibility.