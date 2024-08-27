The open beta of Call of Duty: Black Op 6 is very close to starting, and in view of that it is not a bad idea to know what is necessary to be able to play it on PC, which is one of the platforms on which it will be available.

In this regard, Activision published a list of the minimum and recommended requirements to be able to play this test version. This way, players can know if their systems are compatible or need an update.

Something that comes to light from what Activision shared about the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Op 6 There are at least three requirements that are essential to be able to test this version. To start with, the storage system must be SSD and there is no turning back.

Another necessary element is a broadband Internet connection. Previously, we shared with you a way to avoid having to download so many gigabytes online.

Fountain: Activision.

Or at least to reduce the download to the minimum possible. And finally, a sound card that is compatible with DirectX. Obviously, it is necessary to have this library updated. Without further ado, let us know what you need to play the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Op 6 on your PC:

Minimum Requirements:

Operating System: MS Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600

RAM: 12GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Intel Arc A750

Video Memory: 3GB

Recommended Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K

RAM: 16GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Video Memory: 8GB

As for installation space, you need 149GB to install the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Op 6 on PC. It is worth remembering that those who pre-ordered the game or are affiliated with Game Pass will be able to play from August 30 to September 4, 2024. Those who do not meet the aforementioned requirements will only be able to do so from September 6 to 9.

So that’s something to keep in mind. By the way, did you know that a lot of the game’s leaks were due to it being mistakenly released on PSN too early?

Apart from Call of Duty: Black Op 6 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.