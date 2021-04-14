Despite its arrival on the market several months ago, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War continues to have some notable problems, such as the one related to the split screen or those that the protagonism falls on the balance of the different weapons .

However, these are not the only ones, as recently players have found that a bug in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War allows players to fly. This error only appears in certain game modes, specifically in those in which the parachute is used, such as Assault Teams: Dirty Bomb, or the Zombie Outbreak mode.

As the Redditor shows OhhZio, those players who want to see like this Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bug allows flying they must be vigilant to look for a ladder when they are falling. Once in front of the ladder, they must break their parachute and fly towards it.

As shown in the OhhZio clip, players who crash into the ladder from above will not die from the impact, as the ladder breaks their fall. Also, the higher we fall, the greater the boost players will receive after the fall.

Once on the ladder, players can climb up and jump. In this way, the game will understand that the player never landed, so they can move through the air at the same speed as when they fell on the ladder. For now, Treyarch has not commented on the matter, but it is expected that a patch will arrive soon to fix this bug.