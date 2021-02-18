The Call of Duty app has leaked Outbreak, a new “large-scale” Zombies mode for Black Ops Cold War.

The mention of it, now pulled from the app but spotted by the internet, includes two images and the promise of a trailer. It looks like this one will be announced soon.

Activision has teased the arrival of Zombies in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone recently. Last week, a Cold War Zombies trial machine popped up in Warzone, suggesting Zombies were on their way to the battle royale.

Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch has also teased new Zombies content in a series of tweets.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

“There’s an operation underway in the Ural Mountains. I have to stay in the field. ” pic.twitter.com/CquKmfNOkX – Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 17, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

New Requiem recon intel incoming? pic.twitter.com/vK0YctDOEV – Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 17, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The latest Zombies mode ending cutscene suggests Black Ops Cold War’s next Zombies map is set in the Ural mountains. Black Ops Cold War has a Fireteam map called Ruka that’s set in the Ural Mountains, and it has a campaign level set in Mount Yamantau, a Russian nuclear facility located within the Ural Mountains.

This all leads us towards next week’s launch of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two, which from the looks of things will have a big Zombies influence. Season Two kicks off on 25th February 2021.

What we don’t know is what type of mode Outbreak is exactly. Is it played out on a Fireteam map? Is it part of Warzone? I suspect we don’t have long to find out.