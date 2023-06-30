The team of Call of Duty anti-cheat system – Team Ricochet – has added a new way to counter cheaters: it gives them some hallucinations. Okay, it’s actually not the cheaters who are hallucinating, but their characters within the game – the result is the same anyway.

As explained in Team Ricochet’s latest blog post, these hallucinations are decoy characters that can only be spotted by cheaters, but are undetectable by legitimate players. From the cheaters point of view, however, they look and act like real players on the opposing team.

Also, they are not AI controlled characters, but clones of another user of Call of Duty players active in the game that mimic that player’s movements. The important part is that they are considered authentic by the hardware and software used to cheat, providing the cheating player with all the illegal information that he would expect to receive.