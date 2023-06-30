The team of Call of Duty anti-cheat system – Team Ricochet – has added a new way to counter cheaters: it gives them some hallucinations. Okay, it’s actually not the cheaters who are hallucinating, but their characters within the game – the result is the same anyway.
As explained in Team Ricochet’s latest blog post, these hallucinations are decoy characters that can only be spotted by cheaters, but are undetectable by legitimate players. From the cheaters point of view, however, they look and act like real players on the opposing team.
Also, they are not AI controlled characters, but clones of another user of Call of Duty players active in the game that mimic that player’s movements. The important part is that they are considered authentic by the hardware and software used to cheat, providing the cheating player with all the illegal information that he would expect to receive.
Why not just ban Call of Duty cheaters?
Team Ricochet explains that hallucinations are employed as methods to put cheaters in difficulty and keep them from influencing each other’s matches. Meanwhile, the team observes hallucinating cheaters and gathers data that can help the anti-cheat team stay abreast of the latest cheating technology. In essence, cheaters become guinea pigs and only then are they banned.
Hallucinations can additionally be used for identify and verify who is a cheater. If Team Ricochet suspects a player is cheating, they can place a hallucination near them, visible only to their cheat tools. If the player interacts in any way with the cloned hallucination, it reveals itself as a cheater and condemns itself.
It’s actually not the only solution recently adopted to fight cheaters. Team Ricochet explained that they have stopped using another system called “quicksand“, which slowed the movement of cheating players, making them easy targets, and randomly altered their input settings. This was “a fun mitigation to use against bad guys,” the team said, but it could also be a source of distracting or just too weird for legitimate players.Since the goal is for legitimate players’ experience to be completely undisturbed, Team Ricochet has dropped the quicksand.
Call of Duty is at the center of many discussions related to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Sony, there are one million PlayStation users who play nothing else.
