According to insider Tom Henderson, Activision has already planned the annual releases of the series call of Duty at least until 2027 . The information was given via a post on

Henderson's post

In reality, Henderson reasoned, the Redmond house is unlikely to give up the billion dollars in premium sales revenue guaranteed annually by Call of Duty. Furthermore, the insider explained in a subsequent post that Modern Warfare III is selling very well and its results would have tipped the scales in favor of maintaining the annuity, despite other rumors talking about the possibility of them being replaced by big DLC.

In short, for now it seems that the Call of Duty series will follow the dictates of management Kotickregardless of the new ownership, considering the very high revenues it guarantees every year and the community's passion for the game.

We'll see if in the future Microsoft will want to change something or will try to stay on the same line, also because development costs are rising more and more as is the time needed to launch a game on the market.