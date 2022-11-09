Next November 16 will be when the players of Call of Duty can enjoy Warzone 2.0. Since that day both in the battle royale and in Modern Warfare II The first season will start. Which will come with a new mode, reimagined maps and an additional special ops mission.

Source: Activision

To start, Warzone 2.0 will take us to a new city called Al-Mazrah, which will be our battlefield. The first season of this new Call oof Duty battle royale will come with extensive changes to its gameplay. In addition, players will be able to enjoy it in the third person.

According to Activision, in the next few days they will release a page on their blog to detail all the news about Warzone 2.0. However, they shared some of the most remarkable details. Like how players will be able to get their weapons.

The players of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 they can get a main weapon in stores, weapon drops and in fortresses or black sites. These latter places will be filled with computer controlled combatants. Clearing them will bring rewards to players who venture into them.

There will also be changes in the Gulag, where now the matches will be 2 vs 2. In addition there will be a jailer who will speed up the passage through this site. Defeating this character will return all four players to the battlefield. Which could add a component of surprise. Will your rivals help you escape?

What other changes are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Another of the points touched by Activision is the addition of vehicular and aquatic combat in Warzone 2.0. the battle royale of Call of Duty You’ll receive two new vehicles: a heavy helicopter and a versatile Hummer that can carry an entire squad. In addition, these will use fuel, adding some strategy to their use.

Aquatic combat will allow players to create new strategies to achieve victory. It should be noted that while submerged, only throwing knives, melee weapons, and handguns can be used.

Source: Activision

If some of you are wondering what will happen to the original Warzone, we already have an answer. Access to it will remain the same until November 16 at 8 am Pacific time. At that time there will be a temporary disconnection of the servers to make way for Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.

Activision invites players to try Warzone 2.0, but they also have a surprise. On November 28th they will release Warzone: Caldera as a completely separate experience. Will you stick with the classic or give the sequel a chance?

