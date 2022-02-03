Although it was already known that the next chapter of Call of Duty would be Modern Warfare 2 (or similar), now the certainty is getting closer and closer. It has in fact been announced that the developer of the next Call of Duty game will be Infinity Ward.

For those who are not aware of it, the software house in question has already been behind most of the chapters of the series, starting from the first title of 2003 up to the entire original Modern Warfare series.

The company also worked on the first Modern Warfare remake, released in 2019, and now the developer is likely preparing to release. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The announcement comes via a Twitter post, which simply reveals the fact that they are working on it.

A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon. Stay frosty. – Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 3, 2022

The post states that a new one is on the way call of Dutycalling it a new generation: on the other hand it could be that the new title will not arrive on the previous generation, starting to detach itself from the now old-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Another clue that we could analyze concerns the sentence “Stay Frosty”that if he could literally play on the ice, perhaps giving some advice on a possible setting (which we remember now seems to be Latin America), in reality it is a way of saying that translated means “stay focused”.

Recall that in the original game, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, this phrase is repeated very often, and in any case in military jargon it is used a lot, so maybe we could find ourselves faced with a simple choice made to stay on topic.

We do not yet know when the game will arrive, but in all probability we are talking about the end of the year 2022: some rumors would foresee an advance of the release of a few months, but everything still remains in the rumor bottle. We just have to wait for news, perhaps directly from the Infinity Ward Twitter account, or in the usual summer events that will be part of the Summer Game Fest frame.