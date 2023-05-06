Activision has admitted that i eSports leagues Of call of Duty And Overwatch are at risk, in particular due to the lack of growth in the number of viewers, which is rocking the entire related business.

The news comes from an official document sent by the publisher to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in which we can read: “Our collaboration arrangements for our professional eSports leagues (the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League) continue to experience challenges that are negatively impacting operations and potentially the life of the leagues themselves with the current business model. We continue to work to address these challenges, which could result in significant costsand such efforts may prove fruitless.”

As underlined, the problem of the two championships seems to lie in the lack of increase of spectators of recent years, where instead the slots to participate are very expensive. A team must pay $20 million to enter the Overwatch championship and $25 million to enter the Call of Duty championship.

The two games did decent results in 2022, with Call of Duty’s championship seen by 439,000 viewers and Overwatch’s by 397,000, but those numbers are very poor when compared to League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant and Dota 2, whose leagues attract millions of viewers.

It’s unclear what Activision can do to change that, but it’s safe to say that the loss of official events for Call of Duty and Overwatch would be felt across the entire esports industry.